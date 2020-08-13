DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,952 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 109,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $9,320,707. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $68.77 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

MXIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

