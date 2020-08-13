DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,458 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 208.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSE INVH opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $418,589.76. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.15.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

