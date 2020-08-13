DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.43 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $162.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Cfra decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.36.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

