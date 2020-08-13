DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 69,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,509 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $138.96 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,851 shares of company stock valued at $15,252,144. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

