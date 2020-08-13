DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $131.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

