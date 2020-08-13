DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,629 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after buying an additional 2,530,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,796 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 45.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,704,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after buying an additional 740,483 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $56,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.