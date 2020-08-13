DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Raised to $16.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $28.38.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

