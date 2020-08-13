David B. Weinberg Sells 50,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Stock

Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 42,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

