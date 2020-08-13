David A. Frank Buys 8,000 Shares of Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) insider David A. Frank acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Aquabounty Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQB. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. Third Security LLC raised its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 14,253,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177,159 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies during the first quarter worth about $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

