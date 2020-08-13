Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up to $15.04

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.09, but opened at $15.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 207,839 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAY. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $792.42 million, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,630.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,032 shares of company stock worth $999,462. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,292 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,001,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 566,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 426,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

