Darren P. Field Sells 1,100 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $151,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $696,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $137.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.71. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $141.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,671,000 after buying an additional 427,411 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,699,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,503,000. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.84.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

