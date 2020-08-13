DA Davidson Weighs in on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 1.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

