DA Davidson Trims Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Target Price to $32.00

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

WW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Weight Watchers International from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Weight Watchers International from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $24.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.13 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 225,475 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $6,802,580.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,077,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,186,907.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 757,515 shares of company stock worth $20,463,937 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 13.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 43.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 64.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

