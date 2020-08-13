DA Davidson Boosts TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target to $5.25

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on TrueCar from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.86.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. TrueCar has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $547.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.48.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 335.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

