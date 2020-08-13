DA Davidson Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $190.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roku from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.52.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $146.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 1.91. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.98 and its 200-day moving average is $119.28.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total value of $1,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,488,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,337.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,369 shares of company stock valued at $40,620,614. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Roku by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Roku by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,047,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

