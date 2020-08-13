DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Planet Fitness in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

NYSE PLNT opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 134.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 6,091.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 493.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,786 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 60.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 59.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 197,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 73,645 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

