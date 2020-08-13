CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $6.90. CymaBay Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 84,314 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $1.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,008 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 611,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 198,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $475.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

