CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT Raised to $11.00 at Raymond James

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.38.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $166,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 335,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.