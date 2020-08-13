Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $210.67 and last traded at $213.53, approximately 49,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,052,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.17.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.74 and its 200 day moving average is $162.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

