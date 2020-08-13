Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 197,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI opened at $212.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.31. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

