CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CSX by 36.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 181,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 48,949 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 281.6% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in CSX by 10.5% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra increased their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

CSX stock opened at $75.14 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.