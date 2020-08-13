Cryptopay (CPAY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $19.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00039509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $747.90 or 0.06568007 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003365 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00048179 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,370,445 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.