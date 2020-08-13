CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CryoPort from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.86. CryoPort has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $36.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 0.92.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

