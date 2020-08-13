Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Crossamerica Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

NYSE CAPL opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $583.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. Crossamerica Partners has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Crossamerica Partners’s payout ratio is 411.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 44.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,202,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 370,541 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,030,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 5,433.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 165,707 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 10.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 151,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

