Critical Analysis: First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) versus Blackhawk Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHWB)

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Capital and Blackhawk Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

First Capital has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of First Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Capital and Blackhawk Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $38.98 million 5.12 $10.32 million N/A N/A Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 1.52 $8.14 million N/A N/A

First Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 25.48% 9.89% 1.19% Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Capital beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Corydon, Indiana.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the bank has an asset value of 720,622 USD. It has generated a net income of 6,200 USD in December 31, 2017. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

