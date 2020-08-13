Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,395,000 after buying an additional 192,198 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,463,000 after buying an additional 227,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,013,000 after buying an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,517,000 after buying an additional 130,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,447,000 after buying an additional 410,745 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $162.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.