Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 36.6% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 31,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 15.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.88.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $151.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.18. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.