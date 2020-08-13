Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded at BofA Securities

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $151.00 target price on the bank’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

BAP has been the topic of several other reports. Banco Santander cut shares of Credicorp to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.63.

NYSE:BAP opened at $129.23 on Thursday. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $220.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 77.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 80.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

