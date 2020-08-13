Cowen Raises Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target to $4.50

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) had its price target raised by Cowen from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Timkensteel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Timkensteel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.88.
Shares of TMST opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.09. Timkensteel has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 3,889.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
About Timkensteel
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.
