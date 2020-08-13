Cowen Raises Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target to $4.50

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) had its price target raised by Cowen from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Timkensteel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Timkensteel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of TMST opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.09. Timkensteel has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.49. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Analysts forecast that Timkensteel will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 3,889.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

