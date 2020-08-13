Cowen Lowers Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) to Market Perform

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

CRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

CRS opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2,424,000.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.23 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

