Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.16 ($44.89).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €37.22 ($43.79) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 44.79. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12 month high of €48.18 ($56.68).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

