CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) Trading Up 9.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) shares were up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.34, approximately 193,676 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 204,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.30 million.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $286.60 million, a PE ratio of 183.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes.

