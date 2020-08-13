Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.40 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CORVF. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Shares of CORVF stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $374.44 million, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. Corvus Gold has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.25.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.