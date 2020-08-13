Corteva Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Corteva in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 80.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086,514 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,762,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,454 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,349 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 28.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,096,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after acquiring an additional 916,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $19,399,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

