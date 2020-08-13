Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on October 30th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1853 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CLM stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

