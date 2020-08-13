Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CORR has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.17, a quick ratio of 17.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $148.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported ($10.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.02) by $0.78. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 135.04% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 268.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 100,667 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth about $271,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 63.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

