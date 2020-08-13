Contrasting Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

This table compares Cabot Microelectronics and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Microelectronics 7.65% 20.99% 8.91% OSI Systems 6.51% 15.38% 6.59%

Cabot Microelectronics has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of OSI Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cabot Microelectronics and OSI Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Microelectronics $1.04 billion 4.73 $39.22 million $6.72 25.14 OSI Systems $1.18 billion 1.19 $64.80 million $4.32 18.11

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Cabot Microelectronics. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cabot Microelectronics and OSI Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Microelectronics 2 2 4 0 2.25 OSI Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $149.17, indicating a potential downside of 11.72%. OSI Systems has a consensus target price of $99.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.16%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than Cabot Microelectronics.

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics beats OSI Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The company's Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices primarily under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, and OSI Laserscan names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, this segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.