Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.04.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $229.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.06). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 42,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $161,213.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $25,106.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 891,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,513 shares of company stock valued at $580,043 over the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 37.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 55.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.