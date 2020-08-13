Comparing Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $295.33 million 3.80 $53.04 million $1.41 9.25 Essential Properties Realty Trust $139.36 million 11.89 $41.84 million $0.63 28.27

Acadia Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust. Acadia Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Acadia Realty Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust 1 3 5 0 2.44

Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.71%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $20.22, suggesting a potential upside of 13.54%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 14.84% 1.99% 0.98% Essential Properties Realty Trust 33.51% 4.15% 2.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Acadia Realty Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 677 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

