Comparing Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) & Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHYF)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -10,518.19% -48.60% -41.10% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

38.1% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Autolus Therapeutics and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Innate Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 77.84%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 237.59 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -5.34 Innate Pharma $96.12 million 5.26 -$23.25 million N/A N/A

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Innate Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing AUTO4, a programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and AUTO6, a programmed T cell therapy for treating neuroblastoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a collaboration partnership with AbCellera Biologics Inc. on antibody discovery project. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils. The company also provides Lirilumab (IPH2102/BMS-986015), a human monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between KIR2DL-1,-2,-3 inhibitory receptors and their ligands; IPH52, an anti-CD39 antibody for immuno-oncology; IPH53, an anti-CD73 antibody for immuno-oncology; and IPH4301, an anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody to treat oncology. In addition, it offers a commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, an oncology product for treating hairy cell leukemia. The company has licensing agreements with AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi. Innate Pharma S.A. has a clinical trial collaboration with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Marseille, France.

