Comparing Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) and GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) and GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and GRIFOLS S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics -113.35% -54.01% -28.88% GRIFOLS S A/S 10.40% 10.83% 4.68%

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and GRIFOLS S A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics $335.00 million 4.00 -$279.66 million ($1.63) -6.31 GRIFOLS S A/S $5.71 billion 2.17 $700.16 million $1.17 15.38

GRIFOLS S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Akebia Therapeutics. Akebia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GRIFOLS S A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRIFOLS S A/S has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Akebia Therapeutics and GRIFOLS S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 GRIFOLS S A/S 1 3 6 0 2.50

Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 52.40%. Given Akebia Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Akebia Therapeutics is more favorable than GRIFOLS S A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of GRIFOLS S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GRIFOLS S A/S beats Akebia Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients. It has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, European Union, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and other countries; and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as research and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for the development and commercialization of HIF-prolyl hydroxylases-targeted compounds worldwide. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products. It offers plasma products, such as intravenous immune globulin, Factor VIII, alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, antithrombin III, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products, including analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. It serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment offers products used by hospitals, as well as parenteral solutions and enteral nutritional fluids. The Bio Supplies segment provides biological products for non-therapeutic uses. The Others segment renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also provides infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics; and engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

