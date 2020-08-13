Comparing AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) & Collier Creek (NASDAQ:CCH)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Collier Creek shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Collier Creek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -28.32% -2.55% -1.03% Collier Creek N/A 1.35% 1.30%

Volatility & Risk

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collier Creek has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Collier Creek’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.71 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -8.29 Collier Creek N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A

Collier Creek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AgroFresh Solutions and Collier Creek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Collier Creek 0 0 1 0 3.00

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 147.84%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Collier Creek.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Collier Creek

Collier Creek Holdings does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors. Collier Creek Holdings was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

