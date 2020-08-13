Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CommScope reported decent second-quarter results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects sales and adjusted EBITDA for the ongoing quarter to improve marginally on a sequential basis. The buyout of ARRIS enabled it to benefit from the rapidly changing network and technology architectures. The company is focused on optimizing the overall cost structure. It is developing solutions to support wireline and wireless network convergence for the success of 5G technologies. However, it is facing grave challenges due to lower spending from cable operators and wireless carriers, primarily in the Home and Outdoor Wireless segments. CommScope is bearing the brunt of supply chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic. The Venue and Campus segment is struggling due to a decline in indoor copper and RUCKUS.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commscope from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Commscope from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.58. Commscope has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commscope will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commscope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Commscope by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commscope during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,958,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Commscope by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,860,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,398,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Commscope by 3,542.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

