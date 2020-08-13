Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

NYSE:CMC opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,048,186.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 167.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

