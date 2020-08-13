Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) PT Lowered to $8.00 at TD Securities

Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cominar REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from $15.50 to $9.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from $14.00 to $9.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cominar REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.08.

OTCMKTS CMLEF opened at $5.27 on Monday. Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

