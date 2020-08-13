Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) PT Lowered to $8.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020 // Comments off

Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cominar REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from $15.50 to $9.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from $14.00 to $9.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cominar REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.08.

OTCMKTS CMLEF opened at $5.27 on Monday. Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.