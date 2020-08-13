Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells $3,137,058.80 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CL opened at $75.96 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $829,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,544 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,442,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

