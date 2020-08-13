Colfax (NYSE:CFX) PT Raised to $40.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price lifted by Argus from $32.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CFX. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Colfax stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. Colfax has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.43, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,800 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $49,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,274.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $839,736. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Colfax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Colfax by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Colfax by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

