Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.13. The company has a market capitalization of $386.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

