Citigroup Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $170.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.36.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY opened at $127.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $141.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $73,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,311.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $8,732,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,683 shares of company stock valued at $32,394,880 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.