Citigroup Initiates Coverage on AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities began coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

AudioCodes stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 143.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 4,736.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,142,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

